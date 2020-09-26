Advertisement

Two hurt in Dunn County crash

By Denton Postlewait
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after a crash in Dunn County.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred Friday night around 9:30 on state highway 170, near 180th street in the Town of Tiffany.

Deputies say the vehicle was traveling east on STH 170 when it crossed the centerline onto the left shoulder, overcorrected and went into the right ditch. The vehicle flipped several times. One person was ejected and was flown to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other person in the vehicle was taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is not known. While the crash remains under investigation, the preliminary investigation shows speed and alcohol contributed to the crash. The names of the individuals have not yet been released.

