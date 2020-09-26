Walk to End Alzheimer’s still on, despite pandemic

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One organization did not let the COVID-10 pandemic keep them from raising money for an important cause.

Hundreds of walkers took the trails, sidewalks and tracks across the Chippewa Valley for this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The walk is projected to raise more than $50,000, which goes towards local services in the Chippewa Valley like support groups, education and a 24/7 helpline, among other things. It also goes towards research. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, about 129,000 people are living with Alzheimer’s disease in Wisconsin. If you missed today’s walk but would still like to make a donation. they can be made until December 31st by clicking here, or they can be mailed in.

