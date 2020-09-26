Wisconsin DNR encouraging people to get outside

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The DNR is encouraging people to get outside today for National Public Lands Day and National Hunting and Fishing Day.

It started out as a day to raise awareness for the social and economic impacts hunting and fishing in the state of Wisconsin. Now the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources uses this day to draw attention to the state’s public lands and variety of outdoor recreation. Keith Warnke of the DNR encourages people to take advantage of what the state has to offer with its lakes, trails, parks, rivers and more.

“If it is hiking, biking, camping, fishing or sitting silently outside and taking a rest it is all wide open for folks to enjoy and we encourage people to do that,” Warnke says.

Warnke says another reason to spend time outdoors is because of the positive benefits for health and wellness that people get from spending time outside.

