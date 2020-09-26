Advertisement

Wisconsin DNR encouraging people to get outside

Boy kayaks on one of the 15,000 lakes home to Wisconsin. Courtesy: Wisconsin DNR
Boy kayaks on one of the 15,000 lakes home to Wisconsin. Courtesy: Wisconsin DNR(Wisconsin DNR)
By Denton Postlewait
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The DNR is encouraging people to get outside today for National Public Lands Day and National Hunting and Fishing Day.

It started out as a day to raise awareness for the social and economic impacts hunting and fishing in the state of Wisconsin. Now the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources uses this day to draw attention to the state’s public lands and variety of outdoor recreation. Keith Warnke of the DNR encourages people to take advantage of what the state has to offer with its lakes, trails, parks, rivers and more.

“If it is hiking, biking, camping, fishing or sitting silently outside and taking a rest it is all wide open for folks to enjoy and we encourage people to do that,” Warnke says.

Warnke says another reason to spend time outdoors is because of the positive benefits for health and wellness that people get from spending time outside.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trump picks conservative Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump has nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

News

Second annual River Prairie Ginormous Pumpkin Festival

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
Fall is in the air and with that comes giant pumpkins.

News

Wisconsin hits record for new coronavirus cases reported

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin hits record for new coronavirus cases reported.

News

Jill Biden to visit Wisconsin

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
Jill Biden will be in Wisconsin on Monday, traveling to Madison and Waukesha.

Latest News

News

Walk to End Alzheimer’s still on, despite pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
One organization did not let the COVID-10 pandemic keep them from raising money for an important cause.

News

Dozens in body armor arrive in Portland for right-wing rally

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Dozens in body armor arrive in Portland for right-wing rally.

News

Two hurt in Dunn County crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
Two people are hurt after a crash in Dunn County.

News

Minnesota voter group sues Minneapolis over election grant

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Minnesota voter advocacy group is suing Minneapolis to block it from accepting money to help cover a shortfall in funding to carry out the November election amid the coronavirus pandemic.

News

US colleges struggle to salvage semester amid outbreaks

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Colleges across the country are struggling to salvage the fall semester as campus coronavirus cases skyrocket and tensions with local health leaders flare.

News

Official: Paris stabbing suspect targeted Charlie Hebdo

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A French official says the chief suspect in a double stabbing in Paris told investigators he carried out the attack in anger over caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad published by satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo.