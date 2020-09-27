Advertisement

High-speed pursuit ends with officer-involved shooting

A high-speed chase in western Indiana involving a stolen car ended with the shooting of a Wisconsin man.
A high-speed chase in western Indiana involving a stolen car ended with the shooting of a Wisconsin man.(KGWN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Ind. (AP) -- A high-speed chase in western Indiana involving a stolen car ended with the shooting of a Wisconsin man.

State police say 23-year-old Omaree Shay Roby of Milwaukee, carjacked a vehicle in Evansville and was traveling at a high rate of speed in Terre Haute when a Vigo County sheriff’s deputy began chasing him. Police say the ensuing pursuit continued into Vermillion County, reaching speeds of 120 mph before Roby drove over a tire-deflation device, flattening the driver’s-side tires. Roby began shooting at officers before losing control of the stolen vehicle and leaving the highway. He exited the vehicle brandishing a handgun and fired at officers who returned fire. He’s been hospitalized.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lawyer says officer thought Blake was trying to kidnap child

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The lawyer for the Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back says his client told investigators he thought Blake was trying to abduct one of his own children.

News

With anger at police high, officers face greater danger

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Recent shootings of police officers and protests that have left scores of officers injured are stark reminders of the dangers facing law enforcement as the country grapples with police killings of African Americans.

News

Woman arrested after driving car into California protest

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A woman who authorities say drove a car into a crowd during a Southern California demonstration against police brutality, striking and injuring two people, has been arrested for investigation of attempted murder and assault.

News

Police arrest dozens during unauthorized Maryland car rally

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 100 people have been arrested on criminal and traffic offenses during an unauthorized car rally in a Maryland city, where confrontations between participants and police were captured on videos.

Latest News

News

Man takes officer’s gun, opens fire inside LA police station

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Los Angeles Police Department officer suffered minor injuries in an altercation inside a police station with a man who wrestled away the officer’s gun, fired it and then ran when another officer shot at him.

News

Some Breonna Taylor protesters out past curfew, fires set

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A diverse crowd of hundreds has marched through the streets of Louisville, Kentucky, chanting “Black Lives Matter.”

News

Military suicides up as much as 20% in COVID era

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Military suicides have increased by as much as 20% this year compared to the same period in 2019.

News

One hurt in Wood County crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
A Wisconsin Rapids woman is hurt after a crash in Wood County Saturday night.

Homepage

Many in the Chippewa Valley are still on the hunt for a hidden rock worth $1,000

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
The Chippewa Valley Treasure Hunt is still waiting to be solved.

News

Trump picks conservative Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump has nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.