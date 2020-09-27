New treatments use UV light to provide a clinically clean environment for Chippewa Valley businesses

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Cleaning and disinfecting, while always necessary, have become very important topics in 2020 amid the pandemic. Now there is a new business in the Chippewa Valley, using science and cleaning techniques similar to what you’d see in a hospital.

When you think of cleaning, you might picture disinfecting wipes, sprays, or soap. But, what about lights?

Lori Hollister says she got an idea for a new disinfecting business model from working at a hospital,

“I would walk down the halls and see these bright blue lights in these rooms and asked what it was and they told me it was UVC lighting, so I did a little research and thought it was amazing and I felt like it was something that should be for everybody not just health care workers,” said Hollister.

So, she brought this idea to her sister and other family members. After what they say was a ton of research, their new family run business, UV-Care was born.

“If you break down ultraviolet light you have UVA, UVB and UVC. UVA is what typically what we would get from the sun, filtered through the o-zone layer. UVC is UVA but it’s not filtered from the ozone. If we didn’t have the o-zone there would be no living life or cells on this planet,” said UV-Care’s Mike Lantz.

While the light has been proven to help eliminate the spread of communicable illness, its dangerously powerful, which is why UV-Care’s technicians have to be certified.

Technicians go into businesses normally at night when empty. While a room is being treated, multiple lights are positioned, and then the room is cleared while the blue colored light works its magic for about 10 minutes.

Super bugs can become resistant to other cleaning chemicals. UV-Care says this won’t happen with UVC light.

UV-Care will treat spaces weekly, bi-weekly or monthly depending on how much foot traffic comes through the buildings, and they charge by the room.

