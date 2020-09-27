One hurt in Wood County crash
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Wisconsin Rapids woman is hurt after a crash in Wood County Saturday night.
According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, 19-year-old Mackenzie Kroening was traveling south on state highway 186, just north Grant Road in the Town of Hansen. Kroening swerved to avoid an animal in the road and hit a driveway embankment. Kroening was airlifted to a local hospital and is in stable condition.
