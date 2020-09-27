Wisconsin posts another day with more than 2,000 COVID-19 positive COVID-19 tests

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - 2,217 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Department of Health Services Sunday, with no new deaths.

It’s the forth straight day the Badger State has recorded more than 2,000 new cases. The Sunday update showed a positivity rate of 27.6%. More than 8,000 people were tested, with nearly 6,000 negative tests. Since the pandemic began, 115,862 people have been tested for COVID-19, with just over 82% recovery rate. The COVID Tracking Project ranks Wisconsin third in the country behind North Dakota and South Dakota in the number of new virus cases per capita in the last two weeks.

Eau Claire County is reporting 47 new cases, this brings the total number of cases in the county to 1,887.

La Crosse county reports 57 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 3,047.

Chippewa County adds 24 new cases, this brings the overall tally in the county to 546.

Dunn County is reporting 29 new cases, which brings the county’s total to 527.

