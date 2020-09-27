Advertisement

Woman arrested after driving car into California protest

A woman who authorities say drove a car into a crowd during a Southern California demonstration against police brutality, striking and injuring two people, has been arrested for investigation of attempted murder and assault.
A woman who authorities say drove a car into a crowd during a Southern California demonstration against police brutality, striking and injuring two people, has been arrested for investigation of attempted murder and assault.(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORBA LINDA, Calif. (AP) - A woman who authorities say drove a car into a crowd during a Southern California demonstration against police brutality, striking and injuring two people, has been arrested for investigation of attempted murder and assault.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department says 40-year-old Tatiana Turner of Long Beach was booked into jail. Authorities say Turner drove a car into a crowd at a demonstration Saturday that drew protesters and counter-protesters to Yorba Linda. The event was organized by a group called Caravan for Justice and authorities believe Turner to be part of the group. A county website shows Turner is being held on $1 million bail. It was not immediately known if she had a lawyer.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

With anger at police high, officers face greater danger

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Recent shootings of police officers and protests that have left scores of officers injured are stark reminders of the dangers facing law enforcement as the country grapples with police killings of African Americans.

News

Police arrest dozens during unauthorized Maryland car rally

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 100 people have been arrested on criminal and traffic offenses during an unauthorized car rally in a Maryland city, where confrontations between participants and police were captured on videos.

News

Man takes officer’s gun, opens fire inside LA police station

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Los Angeles Police Department officer suffered minor injuries in an altercation inside a police station with a man who wrestled away the officer’s gun, fired it and then ran when another officer shot at him.

News

Some Breonna Taylor protesters out past curfew, fires set

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A diverse crowd of hundreds has marched through the streets of Louisville, Kentucky, chanting “Black Lives Matter.”

Latest News

News

Military suicides up as much as 20% in COVID era

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Military suicides have increased by as much as 20% this year compared to the same period in 2019.

News

One hurt in Wood County crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
A Wisconsin Rapids woman is hurt after a crash in Wood County Saturday night.

Homepage

Many in the Chippewa Valley are still on the hunt for a hidden rock worth $1,000

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
The Chippewa Valley Treasure Hunt is still waiting to be solved.

News

Trump picks conservative Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump has nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

News

Wisconsin DNR encouraging people to get outside

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
The DNR is encouraging people to get outside today for National Public Lands Day and National Hunting and Fishing Day.

News

Second annual River Prairie Ginormous Pumpkin Festival

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
Fall is in the air and with that comes giant pumpkins.