Attempted child abduction reported in Jackson County

Generic police lights image(MGN image)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An attempted child abduction was reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, Sept. 27.

The Sheriff’s Office says the report says the attempted abductions was near the Merrillan Elementary School baseball field.

Deputies went to the baseball field and met with several children who were all safe.

Officials say a suspicious older gray panel van was allegedly involved.

The incident is an open case and is under investigation. Law enforcement and school staff are working together to investigate and clarify what happened.

