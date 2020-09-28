Attempted homicide suspect in custody, victim in stable condition

POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An attempted homicide suspect is now in custody and the victim is in stable condition.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office says Duane Smith JR, 32 of Glenwood City, fled the scene of an attempted homicide on Friday, Sept. 25. Glenwood City Police located Smith and took him into custody. Officials believe he was under the influence of controlled substances.

Smith is currently in custody at the Polk County Jail.

The 77-year-old victim was able to fight off the attack and protect himself with a shotgun. He shot at Smith but did not hit him. He was flown to Regions Hospital and was last known to be in stable condition, according to officials.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.