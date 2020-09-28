Cardinals beat Brewers, both clinch postseason berths

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Harrison Bader tripled and homered to help the St. Louis Cardinals clinch a postseason berth on the final day of the regular season with a 5-2 win over Milwaukee, and the Brewers also earned a playoff spot Sunday via help on the West Coast moments later. St. Louis will be the fifth seed in the NL and will open a three-game wild-card series at San Diego on Wednesday. By winning, the Cardinals avoided having to travel to Detroit for two makeup games Monday. The Brewers will be the eighth seed after the San Diego Padres beat San Francisco 5-4.

