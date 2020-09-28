Advertisement

Cardinals beat Brewers, both clinch postseason berths

St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill, right, scores as Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) watches during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill, right, scores as Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) watches during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2020
ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Harrison Bader tripled and homered to help the St. Louis Cardinals clinch a postseason berth on the final day of the regular season with a 5-2 win over Milwaukee, and the Brewers also earned a playoff spot Sunday via help on the West Coast moments later. St. Louis will be the fifth seed in the NL and will open a three-game wild-card series at San Diego on Wednesday. By winning, the Cardinals avoided having to travel to Detroit for two makeup games Monday. The Brewers will be the eighth seed after the San Diego Padres beat San Francisco 5-4.

