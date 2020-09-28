Chippewa County updates COVID-19 numbers

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Department of Public Health has updated the COVID-19 numbers for the county.

There are 39 new confirmed cases in the county, for a total of 556.

34 new people have been released from isolation for a total of 472.

There were 503 new negative test results since Sept. 25, for a total of 14,749.

Two more people were hospitalized.

