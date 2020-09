EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Domanick Abrams for the Sunshine Award. He is a very hard worker, has overcome many obstacles, and I am very proud of the man he is becoming. He is caring and kind and I love him very much. He has always been there when I need him.

Jenny Suckow

