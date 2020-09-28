EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Dr. Scott Brown at the Greenwood office of Marshfield Clinic shares a special bond with his patients. More than just a medical professional, Dr. Brown actually cares about everyone who steps into his office. He takes the time to listen to our health concerns so we don’t feel rushed and he is not bothered by all our mundane chit chat. He has a way of making us forget about our health issues, even if just for a moment, and makes us feel like we are talking to a friend. After umpteen years sharing his knowledge, skills, and compassion with his patients in Clark County, Dr. Brown has decided to retire this month. He will be truly missed. Please give him the Sunshine Award.

