Eau Claire Community Foundation and United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley announce grant winners
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Community Foundation and the United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley have announced their “Phase 3” grant winners.
In “Phase 3: Response and Recovery", $137,315 was given to 17 local nonprofits.
The grant program is aimed at supporting nonprofits in the Chippewa Valley who are coping with the COVID-19 pandemic,
The most recent grant recipients were:
Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley--Mary Markquart Center
Children’s Museum of Eau Claire
Chippewa Valley Health (Free) Clinic
Family Promise of the Chippewa Valley
Friends of Beaver Creek Reserve
Pablo Center at the Confluence
Stand in the Light Memory Choir
