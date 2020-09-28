Eau Claire Community Foundation and United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley announce grant winners

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Community Foundation and the United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley have announced their “Phase 3” grant winners.

In “Phase 3: Response and Recovery", $137,315 was given to 17 local nonprofits.

The grant program is aimed at supporting nonprofits in the Chippewa Valley who are coping with the COVID-19 pandemic,

The most recent grant recipients were:

Bolton Refuge House

Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley--Mary Markquart Center

Children’s Museum of Eau Claire

Chippewa Valley Health (Free) Clinic

Chippewa Valley Museum

Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild

Eau Claire Children’s Theatre

Family Promise of the Chippewa Valley

Friends of Beaver Creek Reserve

Pablo Center at the Confluence

REACH Foundation

Sculpture Tour Eau Claire

Stand in the Light Memory Choir

The Community Table

The Wellness Shack

Workforce Resource

YMCA of the Chippewa Valley

