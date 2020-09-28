Advertisement

Eau Claire Police warn of cases involved fake $50 bills

By Annemarie Payson
Published: Sep. 28, 2020
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Police Department is warning the public of several cases that involve fake $50 bills.

Officials say these bills have been used at thrift sales and businesses to purchase small dollar items with the suspect receiving larger amounts of change.

The fake bills look real but have “PROP COPY" printed on the back.

