Eau Claire Police warn of cases involved fake $50 bills
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Police Department is warning the public of several cases that involve fake $50 bills.
Officials say these bills have been used at thrift sales and businesses to purchase small dollar items with the suspect receiving larger amounts of change.
The fake bills look real but have “PROP COPY" printed on the back.
