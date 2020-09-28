Fitness Expo goes virtual in 2020

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Do you want to learn more about plant based diets or take a yoga class? The annual Kimbentley Fitness Expo is still coming to Eau Claire this year and will have the answers for you. Instead of the taking place at the Eau Claire Indoor Sports Center, exhibitors will give you fitness advice through videos right at home.

Once you register, you will have unlimited access to all the videos on Oct.3-18. Exhibitors will teach you how make a healthy recipe or plant-based shake, how to calculate macro-nutrients based on your goals, diagnostic testing for your body, yoga basics and breathing, an Ayurvedic diet and lifestyle, mini boot camps and more.

Once you register, you will have access to all exhibitor videos for $5. The videos are similar to what guests would find in live event workshop classes.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.