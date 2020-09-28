Advertisement

JENNY SNORTHEIM AND STAFF OF GRACE WILLOWBROOK

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Jenny Snortheim and the Staff of Grace Willowbrook for the Sunshine Award. Jenny is the enrichment coordinator at Grace Willowbrook Assisted Living in Eau Claire. She helped my parents celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with style on the 26th of August. She provided a beautiful cake, decorations, took photos, the day before and the day of, for them and family. I was asking to bring in a photo of their wedding day which I did. She made sure the roses I bought for them were on their dinner table as my dad always bought roses for my mom. It was a very special day for them during these COVID times. All the staff at Willowbrook are awesome and provide wonderful care to my folks.

Kathleen Bauer

