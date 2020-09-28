Advertisement

“Peeping Tom” reported to Menomonie Police Department

Police Lights Generic
Police Lights Generic(WIBW)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Menomonie Police Department says they have gotten several reports of a “peeping tom" near South Broadway.

They say the suspect has been described as a white male with a small frame. wearing a dark hoodie with the hood pulled up. These incidents also took place during the night.

Law enforcement identified this area of Menomonie to be where reports are coming from.(Menomonie Police Department)

Police ask that people be on the lookout for suspicious behavior and if you believe you witness a peeping tom, to call 9-1-1.

They also ask that if you have witnesses suspicious behavior before but have not yet reported it, to do so now by calling 715-232-1283.

