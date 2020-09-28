Advertisement

President Trump holding two weekend events at Wisconsin airports

President Trump addresses the crowd at his campaign rally in Mosinee, Wis.
President Trump addresses the crowd at his campaign rally in Mosinee, Wis.(WSAW)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A little more than two weeks after his last trip to Wisconsin, President Donald Trump plans to touch down in the Badger State again this weekend for a pair of stops on opposite sides of the state.

His first stop will bring him to Wisconsin’s western edge for an event in La Crosse early that afternoon before he hops over to Green bay for a stop early that evening. The president won’t have to stray far from Air Force One for either rally, as they are both slated to happen at the city’s airports.

President Trump’s rally in La Crosse is slated to begin at 2:30 p.m. CDT at La Crosse Regional Airport, 2709 Fanta Reed Road. Doors will open approximately three hours earlier. Anyone wishing to go can register here. Ticket will be handed out on a first-come, first serve basis.

The Green Bay event is set for 6 p.m. CDT at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport, 1921 Airport Drive. Doors will open approximately three hours earlier, at 3 p.m. Anyone wanting to attend can register here. Ticket will be handed out on a first-come, first serve basis.

The Wisconsin GOP welcomed the new on Twitter, tweeting out that “President @realDonaldTrump is coming back to Wisconsin not once but twice!” along with links to register for tickets.

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin, on the other hand, asserted that nothing the president will say this weekend will change the minds of voters who see his term as “chaotic and ineffective,” going on to criticize President Trump’s record on health care, trade policy, and the coronavirus pandemic.

President Trump was last in Wisconsin on Friday, September 17, when he visited Mosinee, about 100 miles west of Green Bay. Vice President Mike Pence, meanwhile, flew into the state last Thursday, to visit a manufacturing facility in Eau Claire. Pence, who was accompanied by Ivanka Trump for the trip, then went to Rochester, Minnesota for a second event.

Jill Biden will be in Madison on Monday to rally supporters for her husband, former Vice President and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

