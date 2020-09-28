Advertisement

Reds beat Twins 5-3 in 10; Minnesota wins AL Central

(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Tucker Barnhart and Eugenio Suarez had RBI singles during a three-run 10th inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Minnesota Twins 5-3 in a regular-season finale that determined postseason matchups. Cincinnati became the National League’s seventh seed and will play No. 2 seed Atlanta starting Wednesday. Minnesota clinched its second straight AL Central title despite the defeat when the Chicago White Sox lost to the Cubs. The third-seeded Twins host No. 6 seed Houston starting Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sportscene

Titans top winless Vikes 31-30; Gostkowski has 6 FGs

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Dalvin Cook rushed for a career-high 181 yards and a score for the Vikings, who are 0-3 for the first time since 2013.

News

Cardinals beat Brewers, both clinch postseason berths

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Brewers will be the eighth seed after the San Diego Padres beat San Francisco 5-4.

News

SportScene 13 for Friday, September 25th (Part 2)

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:34 PM CDT
|
By Justus Cleveland
Football returns! We travel around the area for prep action for the gridiron.

News

SportScene 13 for Friday, September 25th (Part 1)

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:32 PM CDT
|
By Justus Cleveland
Football returns! We travel around the area for prep action for the gridiron.

Latest News

News

Molina leads Cards over Brewers 4-2 to open key 5-game set

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:25 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Yadier Molina singled twice to reach 2,000 career hits and the St. Louis Cardinals began a five-game series between playoff contenders by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2.

Sportscene

SportScene 13 for Thursday, September 24th

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT
|
By Justus Cleveland
loverbelt volleyball takes centerstage as Altoona hosts Fall Creek and McDonell takes on Stanley-Boyd.

Sportscene

SportScene 13 for Thursday, Sept. 24th

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:05 PM CDT
|

SportScene 13

Pac-12 to kick off 7-game football season in early November

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

News

Votto homers, Bauer sharp as surging Reds top Brewers 6-1

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:47 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Joey Votto homered for his first hit all season against Milwaukee, Trevor Bauer dominated on short rest and the Cincinnati Reds won a pivotal series for playoff contention, beating the Brewers 6-1.

News

SportScene 13 Spotlight: Badgers get back on the field

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT
|
By Justus Cleveland
On Wednesday. the Wisconsin Badgers got back on the practice field as they prepare for their season to open October 24th against Illinois. Head Coach Paul Chryst knows it will take a team effort to keep his squad on the field.