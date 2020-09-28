Reds beat Twins 5-3 in 10; Minnesota wins AL Central

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Tucker Barnhart and Eugenio Suarez had RBI singles during a three-run 10th inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Minnesota Twins 5-3 in a regular-season finale that determined postseason matchups. Cincinnati became the National League’s seventh seed and will play No. 2 seed Atlanta starting Wednesday. Minnesota clinched its second straight AL Central title despite the defeat when the Chicago White Sox lost to the Cubs. The third-seeded Twins host No. 6 seed Houston starting Tuesday.

