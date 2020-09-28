Advertisement

Rodgers, Packers unbeaten with 37-30 victory over Saints

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) carries in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) carries in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.(AP Photo/Butch Dill)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- Aaron Rodgers passed for 283 yards and three touchdowns, and the Green Bay Packers remained unbeaten with a 37-30 victory over the New Orleans Saints. Packers receiver Allen Lazard caught six passes for 146 yards, highlighted by receptions of 48 and 72 yards that each set up touchdowns. Alvin Kamara gained 197 yards from scrimmage, scoring twice on short passes from Brees, followed by shifty runs after the catch. Kamara’s second TD was a 52-yarder in which he slipped four tackles. Brees passed for 288 yards and three touchdowns.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

