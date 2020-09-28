Royal Credit Union uses $16,000 grant to help those hit hard by COVID-19

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Royal Credit Union received a $16,000 Targeted Impact Fund Grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago. RCU will be using the grant to help populations that were hit the hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

RCU has selected SecureFutures, Western Dairyland Economic Opportunity Council and The Sojourner House as the nonprofits to received the grant funds.

They also added that they will be contributing funds to maximize the impact.

