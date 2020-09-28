Advertisement

Senator Tammy Baldwin seeking more help for Wisconsin farmers

By Tyler Mickelson
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - One of Wisconsin’s U.S. senators is calling for the Trump Administration to treat Wisconsin farmers equally to the South in offering relief for trade-related losses. Senator Tammy Baldwin last week sent a letter to President Trump and agriculture secretary Sonny Perdue, also asking them to focus on long-standing economic strength - not only temporary payments - for Wisconsin farmers. Senator Baldwin cited a recent Government Accountability Office report that said payments to farmers this year for financial losses in international trade conflicts. That report said the South and other states were favored over Wisconsin farmers and commodities, and that large farms were favored over smaller farms. She said that, though President Trump recently said Wisconsin farmers are “over the hump,” they’re not.

Wisconsin’s egg production during August hit 192 million eggs, according to the latest U.S. Department of Agriculture egg and chicken report. That production is a 2 percent decrease compared with the July production, but a 3 percent increase compared with the production in August of 2019. There was an average of 7.7 million layers during Augusta in the state, also a 2 percent decrease compared with July, but an 8 percent increase compared with August of 2019. The eggs per 100 layers were 2,509 in August, down slightly from July and a 5 percent decrease compared with August of 2019. The national production was at 9.3 billion eggs during August, a 2 percent decrease compared with July but an 8 percent increase compared with August of 2019.

The Agriculture Workforce Coalition, a group of more than 160 American farm organizations, is asking the White House Coronavirus Task Force to take more steps and put forth more federal resources in helping farmers and ranchers protect their employees from becoming infected with coronavirus. The letter says farmers have been doing their best to provide safe workspaces and to promote on-farm and off-farm safety. Among its requests are assuring that adequate testing and timely testing results are available for workers, and that assistance is made available to farmers for mitigation costs involving coronavirus transmission. The group also is asking for food-chain priority in distribution of personal protective equipment and any future coronavirus vaccines.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hello Wisconsin

Fitness Expo goes virtual in 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
Instead of the taking place at the Eau Claire Indoor Sports Center, exhibitors will give you fitness advice through videos right at home.

News

Fitness Expo 2020 (9/28/20) Part 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
Fitness Expo 2020 (9/28/20) Part 2

News

Fitness Expo 2020 (9/28/20) Part 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
Fitness Expo 2020 (9/28/20) Part 1

News

Ag Chat With Scott Schultz (9/28/20)

Updated: 2 hours ago
Ag Chat With Scott Schultz (9/28/20)

Latest News

News

Rodgers, Packers unbeaten with 37-30 victory over Saints

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Aaron Rodgers passed for 283 yards and three touchdowns, and the Green Bay Packers remained unbeaten with a 37-30 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

News

Cardinals beat Brewers, both clinch postseason berths

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Brewers will be the eighth seed after the San Diego Padres beat San Francisco 5-4.

National Politics

NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years, according to a report in The New York Times.

News

Clark County artist says art helped him confront PTSD

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Carla Rogner
Shawn Ganther says art helped him confront his PTSD from seven years of service in the Air Force.

National

Joe Montana, wife block attempted kidnapping of grandchild

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana and his wife confronted a home intruder who attempted to kidnap their grandchild over the weekend in California.

News

Appellate court halts Wisconsin ballot-counting extension

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal appeals court has temporarily halted a six-day extension for counting absentee ballots in Wisconsin.