EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give a Sunshine Award to Wendy Struble. Wendy was my realtor when sold my home and bought a new home. Wendy was with me every step of the way and she gave me great advice at every level of the process. I am so grateful for her understanding, patience, kindness, and her willingness to share her knowledge so that I better understood how to handle selling and buying a home.

Diane Heppner

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.