7 new positive COVID-19 cases in Winona County

WINONA, Minn. (WEAU) - Seven new positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Winona County.

Winona County Health and Human Services says there have been seven new people in the county who have tested positive Tuesday. The total number who tested positive is at 920.

No new deaths have been reported in the county. So the death total remains at 18.

