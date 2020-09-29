Advertisement

3 suffer life threatening injuries in Monroe County crash, 1 pronounced dead at scene

Stock graphic
Stock graphic(WCAX)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOWNSHIP OF WILTON, Wis. (WEAU) -Three people suffered life threatening injuries after a Monroe County crash that happened at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 131 and County Highway A where two people were trapped in a vehicle.

The initial investigation shows Wade Streeter was driving east on County Highway A when he was hit by Michael McCormick who was driving a semi. Streeter’s vehicle overturned. He and his two passengers suffered life threatening injuries.

Officials say Ida Yoder, a 49-year-old passenger in Streeter’s car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two medical helicopters were also at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

Part of the road was closed for approximately five hours while the scene was processed.

