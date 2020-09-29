Chippewa County updates COVID-19 numbers

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Department of Public Health has updated their COVID-19 numbers.

There are 10 new confirmed cases since Monday, for a total of 566. Five people have been released from isolation, for a total of 477.

Since Monday, there were 76 new negative test results. This brings the total up to 14,825.

There are currently five people hospitalized.

