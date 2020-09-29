Death investigation underway after missing female found dead, foul play not suspected

BAY CITY, Wis. (WEAU) - A death investigation is underway in Pierce County after a missing woman was found dead.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified of a missing female in Bay City on Monday. When officials conducted a search, 50-year-old Diane Peterson was found dead in a nearby wooded area. No suspicious of foul play according to deputies.

The incident is under investigation.

