Glass Orchard hosts annual glass pumpkin patch

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This time of year, pumpkin patches are a common sight, but one patch is turning heads in the Chippewa Valley. That’s because all of the pumpkins are one-of-kind because they made from hand blown glass.

The Glass Orchard has all things you would expect like fresh pressed apple cider and all kinds of apples, but an event this weekend is what sets them apart.

Hundreds of hand blown glass pumpkins will be on display for their annual glass pumpkin patch. The owners, Dawn and Jon spend months making the one-of-a-kind pumpkins in all shapes, sizes and colors.

They plan to make more than 800 pumpkins and will have them for sale Oct.3 & 4 and Oct. 10 & 11. To make sure everyone is safe, they added the extra weekend, have plexi glass up and will not have hands on projects this year but otherwise the orchard is business as usual.

“We just love that people can come out and enjoy the outdoors with their friends and family in a safe environment, so we thought we are still going to offer it this year and people can take something home that is special to enjoy their fall this year,” said co-owner, Dawn Passineau.

Even though there will not be hands on projects during the glass pumpkin patch, they did start a new program called “projects on the porch” to get people spread out and creating glass projects this fall.

This weekend during the pumpkin patch, there will be glass blowing demonstrations at the orchard in their workshop.

The glass pumpkin sale is Saturday and Sunday from 10-6 and next weekend Saturday and Sunday from 10-6 at the Glass Orchard in Eau Claire, which is located at 130 Deerfield Rd, Eau Claire.

The pumpkins range from $25-$85. But even if you don’t buy anything seeing hundreds of unique pumpkins is still quite a sight.

