Advertisement

Homecoming week at UW Eau Claire raises concerns of new spike in coronavirus cases

With the Blugolds homecoming festivities this week, safety could be a concern among students.
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Cases of COVID-19 continue to soar in the Eau Claire area, especially among 20-29 year-old’s.

Water street has always been a large part of homecoming week, and even though this year’s events are being held virtually, the rising concern revolves around whether these bars will still be packed with student’s this weekend.

With nearly 2,000 cases of covid-19 in Eau Claire County, homecoming coordinator Joann Martin says this year will definitely look different.

"Of course, we’re not able to do the parade, we’re not able to have the football game and “adopt-a-block” like we’ve done in the past but we’ve still been able to keep components," Martin says.

Several of the events have been moved online... but with bar-hopping being a large part of the homecoming celebrations, another spike in cases is still a concern.

Martin says they are encouraging students and alumni to stay home.

“The alumni office has done a really nice job of saying, we love your support and passion for the university but please stay where you are please don’t come visit campus,” Martin says.

Students I spoke with say they are doing their best to stay safe.

“I don’t want to risk my roommates having to quarantine, I don’t want to risk my own health and not a lot of things are open, and I’m not gonna go to a bar,” says Chloe Cordel, a UWEC student.

“I’m hoping people are just responsible and do the right thing,” sophomore Preston Guttenberg says.

Megan Bear, student and UWEC women’s basketball player says,

“It just sucks the people who are going [out] are ruining it for everyone else who’s not and taking safety precautions.”

Dr. Warren Anderson, UW Eau Claire’s Vice Chancellor, says it comes down to student’s making their own health a priority.

“Our hope is that our community partners, be it a restaurant, a bar, whatever have you, is being good partners and making sure that we’re doing everything we can to keep our students safe which means, in turn their customer base is solidified.”

Link to virtual homecoming activities here.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

3 suffer life threatening injuries in Monroe County crash, 1 pronounced dead at scene

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Three people suffered life threatening injuries after a Monroe County crash that happened at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

News

G-E-T High School moves to virtual learning after faculty member tests positive

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
While the high school only had three confirmed COVID-19 cases, it’s the contact tracing process that left the school short-handed.

National Politics

Trump, Biden to meet in Ohio for 1st presidential debate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The debate will offer a massive platform for Trump and Biden to outline their starkly different visions for a country facing multiple crises, including racial justice protests and a pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans and cost millions of jobs.

News

Wisconsin case counts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Janis Harper
The latest COVID-19 data reported by individual county health departments.

Latest News

News

Death investigation underway after missing female found dead, foul play not suspected

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A death investigation is underway in Pierce County after a missing woman was found dead.

News

7 new positive COVID-19 cases in Winona County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
23 new positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Winona County.

News

Chippewa County updates COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Chippewa County Department of Public Health has updated their COVID-19 numbers.

News

Hope Gospel Mission hosts free virtual fall fundraising event

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Hope Gospel Mission will be hosting their 19th annual “Fall Fundraising Event” Tuesday night.

News

Third COVID-19 death in Monroe County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A third person has died due to COVID-19 in Monroe County.

National

Target bringing back 2-day sales event

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
Deal Days debuted in July 2019 as a “no membership required” summer sale.