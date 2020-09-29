Homecoming week at UW Eau Claire raises concerns of new spike in coronavirus cases

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Cases of COVID-19 continue to soar in the Eau Claire area, especially among 20-29 year-old’s.

Water street has always been a large part of homecoming week, and even though this year’s events are being held virtually, the rising concern revolves around whether these bars will still be packed with student’s this weekend.

With nearly 2,000 cases of covid-19 in Eau Claire County, homecoming coordinator Joann Martin says this year will definitely look different.

"Of course, we’re not able to do the parade, we’re not able to have the football game and “adopt-a-block” like we’ve done in the past but we’ve still been able to keep components," Martin says.

Several of the events have been moved online... but with bar-hopping being a large part of the homecoming celebrations, another spike in cases is still a concern.

Martin says they are encouraging students and alumni to stay home.

“The alumni office has done a really nice job of saying, we love your support and passion for the university but please stay where you are please don’t come visit campus,” Martin says.

Students I spoke with say they are doing their best to stay safe.

“I don’t want to risk my roommates having to quarantine, I don’t want to risk my own health and not a lot of things are open, and I’m not gonna go to a bar,” says Chloe Cordel, a UWEC student.

“I’m hoping people are just responsible and do the right thing,” sophomore Preston Guttenberg says.

Megan Bear, student and UWEC women’s basketball player says,

“It just sucks the people who are going [out] are ruining it for everyone else who’s not and taking safety precautions.”

Dr. Warren Anderson, UW Eau Claire’s Vice Chancellor, says it comes down to student’s making their own health a priority.

“Our hope is that our community partners, be it a restaurant, a bar, whatever have you, is being good partners and making sure that we’re doing everything we can to keep our students safe which means, in turn their customer base is solidified.”

