Hope Gospel Mission hosts free virtual fall fundraising event

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Hope Gospel Mission will be hosting their 19th annual “Fall Fundraising Event” Tuesday night.

This year’s event will be a free virtual event and people are encouraged to register online.

The event will include highlights of the journey for the new Hope Renewal Center for Women and Children and transformational stories from different residents.

To register or learn more about the event, click here.

