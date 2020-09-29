Advertisement

Kettle Moraine prison has highest number of COVID-19 cases

The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the most recent year available, indicates the virus will rank third behind heart disease and cancer.
The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the most recent year available, indicates the virus will rank third behind heart disease and cancer.(Source: CDC via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -Wisconsin corrections officials say Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution has more than 260 active cases of the coronavirus, in addition to another 100 inmates who have recovered from the virus.

That makes the medium-security prison in Glenbeulah the state prison with the highest number of COVID-19 cases among inmates since the pandemic began in March and also the institution with the highest number of active cases.

Department of Corrections spokesman John Beard says the entire inmate population of nearly 1,110 is being quarantined.

