Local political parties say more yard signs are being targeted

Members of the Eau Claire County Democrat and Republican party say this election cycle, more political yard signs are being damaged or stolen.
By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday will mark five weeks until the General Election on Nov. 3.

It’s being labeled as one of the most contentious elections in modern U.S. history.

Every election year people use political signs as a small, but public, way to show their support for candidates.

“We view signs as kind of silly or meaningless a lot of the time, but to the individual that puts it in their yard that is there free speech,” said Republican Party of Wisconsin Treasurer Brian Westrate.

With just more than a month to go until the 2020 election, both Democrats and Republicans in Eau Claire County say they’re seeing an increase in those political signs being damaged or stolen.

“Sadness and a little bit of anger at the disrespect that’s being shown. People have a right, a first amendment right to free expression. Yard signs are part of that right, as long as you have a yard sign of legal size and a legal position in your yard, you should be able to exercise that right,” said Eau Claire County Democratic Party Chair Beverly Wickstrom.

While members of both parties say it’s not unusual to see an uptick in political yard sign damages during an election year, they both say this year has been different.

“This cycle both the frequency and veracity I guess of some of the destruction, both of the theft and the destruction, strongly suggests that it’s the ideological opponents of a candidate who are destroying or stealing the signs,” explained Westrate.

Someone who is caught damaging or taking a sign from a yard could face legal consequences, according to the Eau Claire Police Department.

“Taking a yard sign is theft, just like taking anything else it’s a misdemeanor crime. And if they damage a yard sign that’s criminal damage, it’s like breaking a window or something,” said Eau Claire PD Public Information Officer Josh Miller.

Miller says that if your yard sign is stolen or damaged to call the non-emergency line and report it, or file a report online.

He also says it helps, if people have security cameras, to point them towards the signs.

Members of both local parties don’t want the string of damages and thefts to stop anyone from putting out their own signs though.

“By all means express your views, this is an incredibly important political year and it’s not a good thing to allow a handful of people who are acting poorly to repress any positive political action,” said Wickstrom.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

