Third COVID-19 death in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY Wis. (WEAU) - A third person has died due to COVID-19 in Monroe County.

The Monroe County Health Department says this county resident was a female in her 80s who had been hospitalized. They also noted that out of respect, they will not be releasing anymore information regarding the resident.

Health officials urge the public to take steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

