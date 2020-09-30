Caller reports suspicious activity, man with warrant arrested

STRUM, Wis. (WEAU) -A caller reported an erratic driver with suspicious behavior Tuesday in Trempealeau County. Law enforcement were able to track him down and find out there was a warrant for his arrest.

Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says at 4:54 p.m. they received a call about a male driver in a silver car in the Co-Op Credit Union drive-up. The driver had reportedly bumped the read end of the car in front of him and then tossed an orange out the window.

When deputies arrived on scene, the driver who was later identified as Jesse Honaker, took off running into a wooded area by the river and Oak Street. Perimeters were set up and drones were used and Honaker was eventually taken into custody.

EMS showed up at the scene to see if Honaker had any injuries.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says they are thankful for the citizens who assisted with information on the subject’s location.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.