DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Dunn County Health Department is reporting the county’s first death due to COVID-19.

They say this person was elderly. There will be no other information about the person released out of respect for the family and loved ones.

Dunn County currently has 202 active cases of COVID-19 with an over total of 612.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.