Eau Claire reaction to chaotic 90 minute presidential debate

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -There seemed to be more interruptions than information in Cleveland Tuesday night.

What started as a debate with a set of instructions, turned into a free for all between the two candidates.

UW Eau Claire Political Science Department Director Geoffrey Peterson calls the night, a train wreck.

“There were a couple of moments in where there was some policy discussion, it did happen, but you really had to dig for it to find it,” Peterson says.

Beverly Wickstrom, chair of the Eau Claire County Democratic Party, says any undecided voters who watched were unable to get any real debate on policy issues because of the back-and-forth between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I think that’s the problem, a lot of the attacks, led to just vitriol between the two parties, and left us with very little substance.”

The view was shared by Republican Party of Wisconsin Treasurer Brian Westrate.

“I don’t know that last night that the American people really learned new or really got any new sense of either individual candidate,” Westrate says.

Peterson says the most effective strategy of the night came from Biden, by directly appealing to the TV audience.

“It makes him appear more personable, it creates that connection and I think he did, there were a couple of times where he said ‘look this isn’t about me, this isn’t about him, this is about you, the voter,’” Peterson says.

Then came the question on race, where Trump side-stepped denouncing white supremacy.

“That should have been the biggest softball pitch of all softball pitches; no presidential candidate should have to think twice about denouncing Nazi’s and the Ku Klux Klan,” Peterson says.

“Could his answer have been more, crisp? Yeah it could have been, but again he had Wallace talking and Biden talking and much, like much of that debate last night, there were a lot of, seem[ingly] easy distractions for all three of the men that were involved in the debate,” Westrate says.

Both candidates returned to the campaign trail today, but Saturday Trump will touch down in the badger state, visiting first in La Crosse then Green Bay later in the evening.

