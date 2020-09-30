Advertisement

Energy assistance available in Eau Claire and Trempealeau Counties starting October 1

Source: AP
Source: AP(WTOK)
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 2:30 PM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (RELEASE) -The Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP) provides assistance to low-income families and individuals for heating costs, electric costs, and energy crisis situations.

Operating with federal and state funding, the program provides assistance to more than 200,000 Wisconsin households annually. Locally, WHEAP is administered by the Western Dairyland Economic Opportunity Council in Eau Claire and Trempealeau Counties.

WHEAP assistance is a one-time payment during the heating season which begins on October 1. The funding pays a portion of the heating costs, but the payment is not intended to cover the entire cost of heating a residence. The amount of the energy assistance benefit varies depending on a variety of factors, including the household’s size, income, and energy costs.  In most cases the energy assistance benefit is paid directly to the household energy supplier.

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, the State of Wisconsin has adjusted the eligibility requirements for residents who are seeking heating and electric assistance. Eligibility is now based on the household’s previous month of income, rather than the former requirement of the previous three months of income. This move was made to ensure those who are recently affected by the COVID-19 response are able to receive assistance quickly.

For more information, click here.

