Harvest of the Month-Plums
September’s Harvest of the Month is a sweet and tart fruit that’s full of fiber and good nutrition. Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Ruth Chipps from Jackson In Action healthy living coalition takes us outside for a fruit-forward dessert that’s warmed with fall flavors.
Ingredients:
1 lb Fresh plums (can substitute peaches and/or grapes)
2 Tbsp. Butter
2 Tbsp. Brown sugar
2 Tbsp. Honey
¼ c Orange juice
¼ c. Brandy or orange liquor (optional)
¼ c. Dried plums, fine chopped
1 Tbsp. Sliced almonds or walnuts
2 Tbsp. Granola
Ricotta honey cream: Stir together 1c. part skim ricotta, ¼ c honey and ½ t. vanilla
Method:
Cut fruit, remove pits and cut into slices
Melt butter, stir in brown sugar and honey until hot
Add sliced plums and cook about 4 minutes.
Add orange juice and optional brandy or liquor
Cook another 3 minutes until sauce reduces partially.
Fruit will stay slightly firm.
Serve with a dollop of ricotta honey cream and sprinkle with dried plums, sliced nuts and granola
