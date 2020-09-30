Advertisement

Harvest of the Month-Plums

(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

September’s Harvest of the Month is a sweet and tart fruit that’s full of fiber and good nutrition. Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Ruth Chipps from Jackson In Action healthy living coalition takes us outside for a fruit-forward dessert that’s warmed with fall flavors.

Ingredients:

1 lb Fresh plums (can substitute peaches and/or grapes)

2 Tbsp. Butter

2 Tbsp. Brown sugar

2 Tbsp. Honey

¼ c Orange juice

¼ c. Brandy or orange liquor (optional)

¼ c. Dried plums, fine chopped

1 Tbsp. Sliced almonds or walnuts

2 Tbsp. Granola

Ricotta honey cream: Stir together 1c. part skim ricotta, ¼ c honey and ½ t. vanilla

Method:

Cut fruit, remove pits and cut into slices

Melt butter, stir in brown sugar and honey until hot

Add sliced plums and cook about 4 minutes.

Add orange juice and optional brandy or liquor

Cook another 3 minutes until sauce reduces partially.

Fruit will stay slightly firm.

Serve with a dollop of ricotta honey cream and sprinkle with dried plums, sliced nuts and granola

Jackson in Action

