Jim Falls man sentenced on charges of illegally shining in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Jim Falls man was sentenced in Chippewa County Court on Wednesday for charges of illegal shining and more.

Court records show Michael Walters JR pleaded guilty to illegally shinning of deer, elk or bear, failure to attach ear tag to deer carcass and resisting conservation warden. The court ordered confiscation/forfeiture of crossbow and seven point rack as well as one year revocation of all Chapter 29 licensing.

The original criminal complaint alleged that Walters shot a deer with a crossbow from the window of his home in 2016. It also alleged that he was using a light.

