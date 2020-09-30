Advertisement

Lawmakers discuss the aftermath of the first presidential debate

2020 Presidential Debate.
2020 Presidential Debate.(Gray)
By Peter Zampa
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The first presidential debate of the 2020 election cycle is over after the candidates squared off for over an hour-and-a-half Wednesday night. The debate at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, OH involved constant interruptions, most of which came from President Donald Trump, and arguments on topics ranging from the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic to a vacancy on the Supreme Court.

The debate, hosted by Fox News' Chris Wallace, was the first of three scheduled presidential debates. Some of the other topics of the evening included racism in the United States, law enforcement, and health care.

On numerous occasions, President Donald Trump leveled accusations against Vice President Biden’s son, Hunter, alleging connections to the Russian government. Biden shot back at the president on numerous occasions, calling the president a “clown” and telling him to “shut up.” Biden also called President Trump the worst president in American history.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill in Washington are reacting to the first head-to-head between the two. Watch the one-on-one videos below.

Rep. Ralph Abraham // R-Louisiana

Rep. Denver Riggleman // R-Virginia

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Homepage

Court upholds Wisconsin ballot extension, hands Dems a win

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld a six-day extension for counting absentee ballots in Wisconsin’s presidential election, handing Democrats a victory in their fight to deliver the key battleground state for Joe Biden in November.

Coronavirus

150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:35 PM CDT
|
150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America.

Decision 2020

Pence lands in Eau Claire (9/24/20)

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:44 AM CDT
Pence lands in Eau Claire (9/24/20)

Decision 2020

Kanye West won’t be on presidential ballot in Wisconsin

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:44 PM CDT
|
By Jesse Horne
The Wisconsin Elections Commission ruled five to one to reject Kanye West’s petition application to be on the ballot for president.

Decision 2020

Democratic convention takeaways: Make history, pound Trump

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
There has been one persistent theme in the Democratic National Convention so far: to portray President Donald Trump as unsuited for the White House.

Latest News

Decision 2020

Key takeaways from night 2 of the Democratic convention

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:06 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
On the second night of the Democratic National Convention, party leaders tried to blend its past with its future.

Decision 2020

AP FACT CHECK: Michelle Obama and the kids in ‘cages’

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:21 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Michelle Obama assailed President Donald Trump on Monday for ripping migrant children from their parents and throwing them into cages.

National

Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato, Minn. in 16 years

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:01 AM CDT
|
Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato, Minn. in 16 years

Coronavirus

Trump and Biden trade barbs over coronavirus response, masks

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:15 AM CDT
President Donald Trump is attacking Joe Biden for calling on governors to mandate all Americans wear masks.

News

3rd district: Kind vs. Van Orden

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT
|
By Jonathan Fortier
Following Tuesday’s election, the match-up for the 3rd congressional district is set.

News

President Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT
|
By TALI ARBEL
President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an unspecified ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat.