Local Republicans watch first Presidential Debate

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Locally, dozens of Republicans gathered at the Republican Party of Eau Claire County headquarters to watch the debate.

With five weeks to go until Election Day, the group was able to watch the first presidential debate of the election together.

Vice-chair of the Republican Party of Eau Claire County says enthusiasm is high before Nov. 3, and Tuesday was a way for people in the party to connect.

“It’s something were the members can come together and meet and share the same values and the same view and see who might win the debate,” said Tran.

Democrats in the Eau Claire Area had planned a number of “drive-in” watch parties for tonight’s debate, but those were canceled due to COVID-19.

