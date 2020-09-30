New ad campaign launching features local farmer

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s a new ad campaign from People’s Action.

The ad, which will be shared across western Wisconsin, gives real stories of real people from the area.

A method the group is using called deep canvassing.

“We really have very intrapersonal conversations with them. The idea here is that we share stories with them, they share stories with us. We share vulnerabilities and at the end of the conversation the idea is to get them to process their cognitive dissonance surrounding an issue or a candidate,” said Citizen Action of Wisconsin Statewide Field Director Zoe Roberts.

Cash Crop Farmer Craig Myhre of Osseo is featured in the ad and says the strategy of deep canvassing really resonated with him as the Ag Industry has struggled in recent years.

“A lot of times you find out listening that maybe we more in common from both sides of the aisle than you realize and so it’s very important to engage the rural people, we’re very important. Just as important a segment of the economy as anyone else’s so it’s good to know what people are thinking,” said Myhre.

In a state that could swing the election, the rural population could swing Wisconsin towards who will be president for the next four years.

