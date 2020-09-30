Advertisement

Sportscene 13, Tuesday September 29th

By Duncan Goldberg and Justus Cleveland
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

High School Volleyball-

Fall Creek-3

Regis-0

Blair Taylor-3

Alma-Pepin-2

Stanley-Boyd - 3

Cadott - 2

Mcdonell-3

Altoona-1

Black River Falls- 3

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau - 1

Gilman - 3

Owen-Withee - 1

Marshfield - 3

Merrill - 1

Lincoln - 3

Gilmanton - 1

Osseo-Fairchild - 3

Thorp - 0

Bloomer - 3

Spooner - 0

High School Soccer

Rice Lake- 5

Chippewa Falls- 2

High School Cross Country

Mondovi Race

Parker Schneider of Durand wins boys, Molly Heidorn of Colfax wins girls

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

