Sportscene 13, Tuesday September 29th
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -
High School Volleyball-
Fall Creek-3
Regis-0
Blair Taylor-3
Alma-Pepin-2
Stanley-Boyd - 3
Cadott - 2
Mcdonell-3
Altoona-1
Black River Falls- 3
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau - 1
Gilman - 3
Owen-Withee - 1
Marshfield - 3
Merrill - 1
Lincoln - 3
Gilmanton - 1
Osseo-Fairchild - 3
Thorp - 0
Bloomer - 3
Spooner - 0
High School Soccer
Rice Lake- 5
Chippewa Falls- 2
High School Cross Country
Mondovi Race
Parker Schneider of Durand wins boys, Molly Heidorn of Colfax wins girls
Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.