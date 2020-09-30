Advertisement

Wisconsin-Minnesota passenger rail project selected to receive $31.8 million federal grant

Money
Money(AP Images)
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (RELEASE) -The joint Wisconsin-Minnesota Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago (TCMC) Passenger Rail Project has been selected to receive a $31.8 million federal rail grant.

The TCMC project will add an additional daily round-trip between the Twin Cities, La Crosse, Milwaukee, and Chicago and points in-between, along the existing long-distance Amtrak Empire Builder route. The TCMC service will be an extension of one of the existing Amtrak Hiawatha round trips.

“The expanded service provides a much-improved connection between the Midwest economic hubs of Minneapolis/St. Paul, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Chicago,” Craig Thompson, Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary-designee said. “Just as important is the enhanced service for residents in the many rural communities. They will have increased travel options, with better reliability and on-time performance.”

“Minnesotans will benefit from the expanded passenger rail service by having access to a safe, reliable and affordable alternative to driving or flying,” said MnDOT Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher. “This project will also help Minnesota create new jobs and generate economic growth in our communities and improve access to higher education facilities along the corridor.”

The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) announced that the project has been awarded a Consolidated Railroad Infrastructure and Safety Improvement (CRISI) competitive grant for final design and construction of railroad improvements needed for the project.

The grant application received broad support from communities, stakeholders, business groups, state legislators, as well as members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation.

The TCMC project will improve the existing passenger rail corridor, making it more valuable and useful for corridor communities, residents, and visitors by:

  • Increasing the existing rail service on the corridor from one round-trip daily to two daily round-trips. The new round-trip will have a shorter travel time and greater on-time performance and reliability for regional trips – especially important for business and student travel.
  • Doubles schedule options making more regional trips viable by rail. For example, it enables a one overnight business or personal trip to the Twin Cities, Milwaukee, or Chicago from mid-size and rural communities in Wisconsin and Minnesota, which is not possible with the current one-round-trip schedule.
  • Supports tourism efforts among communities on the route.
  • Supports communities' ability to attract and retain jobs and business through improved connectivity to the economic centers of the region

The grant is the final piece of federal support needed to implement this service. The states and Amtrak need to provide $21.2 million in matching funds in order to accept the award.

“Amtrak contributed $5 million to match the grant for this project because it will greatly improve passenger rail service and freight operations in Wisconsin and Minnesota, better connect the Great Lakes states and contribute to the economic competitiveness of cities along the route,” said Joe McHugh, Amtrak Vice President, State Supported Services. “The development of corridors is an important part of our mission at Amtrak, where we have a history of success using the foundation of an interregional train such as the Empire Builder and adding round-trip segments to develop a corridor service.”

Earlier this year, FRA provided a $12.6 million grant for operating support to offset the cost of the first three years of service.

Planning for the TCMC Service began in 2012 when project partners requested that Amtrak assess the feasibility of providing a state-supported second round-trip intercity passenger train service between the Twin Cities and Chicago Union Station. Amtrak’s findings, completed in 2015, indicated favorable ridership and revenue projections which initiated more detailed study of the proposed service. The first year of TCMC rail service is anticipated to begin in 2024.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Energy assistance available in Eau Claire and Trempealeau Counties starting October 1

Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP) provides assistance to low-income families and individuals for heating costs, electric costs, and energy crisis situations.

News

Fifth death in La Crosse County related to COVID-19

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative is reporting a fifth person in La Crosse County has died related to COVID-19.

News

Dunn County resident dies due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Dunn County Health Department is reporting the county’s first death due to COVID-19.

News

More evidence expected in Dan Peggs case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Janis Harper
In preparation for a status hearing held on Wednesday, Sept. 30, Peggs' court-appointed federal defender Joseph Bugni wrote he is waiting on additional evidence to be delivered from North Carolina

Latest News

News

Xcel Energy donates $100,000 to local organizations impacted by COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Xcel Energy announced Wednesday that it will donate $100,000 to local organizations in western and northern Wisconsin who were impacted by COVID-19.

News

Caller reports suspicious activity, man with warrant arrested

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A caller reported an erratic driver with suspicious behavior Tuesday in Trempealeau County. Law enforcement were able to track him down and find out there was a warrant for his arrest.

News

UPDATE: Chippewa County Health Department holds COVID-19 update

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Chippewa County Department of Public Health is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 update at 10 a.m.

Hello Wisconsin

Mother/Daughter duo start nurse education together

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
Both are taking classes in the nursing program at Chippewa Valley Technical College in River Falls.

News

Mother/Daughter Start Nursing Career Together (9/30/20)

Updated: 8 hours ago
Mother/Daughter Start Nursing Career Together (9/30/20)

News

Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (9/30/20)

Updated: 9 hours ago
Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (9/30/20)