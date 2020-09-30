Xcel Energy donates $100,000 to local organizations impacted by COVID-19

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Xcel Energy announced Wednesday that it will donate $100,000 to local organizations in western and northern Wisconsin who were impacted by COVID-19.

The donations will go to:

Eau Claire Community Foundation, La Crosse Community Foundation, Community Foundation of Dunn County , Community Foundation of Chippewa County, St.Croix Valley Foundation, Apostle Islands/Chequamegon Bay Fund, Red Cliff Bandof Lake Superior Chippewa, Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa and Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

The donation is part of the company’s plan to continue supporting communities and addressing needs related to the pandemic.

