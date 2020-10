WINONA, Minn. (WEAU) - 10 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed for Winona County.

The Winona County Department of Health and Human Services says the increase of 10 cases brings the overall total to 933.

No new deaths were reported. The total remains at 18 people who have died due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.