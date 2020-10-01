2 Barron County residents die due to COVID-19, brings total to 6 dead

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two more Barron County residents have died due to COVID-19, which brings the total to six dead.

Barron County Public Health says one person was in their 80s and the other was in their 70s. Both residents had underlying health conditions. They add that the death of the individual in their 70s was caused by a cardiac event but COVID-19 is believed to contribute.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.