2 Barron County residents die due to COVID-19, brings total to 6 dead

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic(WRDW)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two more Barron County residents have died due to COVID-19, which brings the total to six dead.

Barron County Public Health says one person was in their 80s and the other was in their 70s. Both residents had underlying health conditions. They add that the death of the individual in their 70s was caused by a cardiac event but COVID-19 is believed to contribute.

