Chippewa County updates COVID-19 numbers, 13 new positive cases

The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the most recent year available, indicates the virus will rank third behind heart disease and cancer.
The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the most recent year available, indicates the virus will rank third behind heart disease and cancer.
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Department of Public Health has updated the COVID-19 numbers for the county.

13 new positive cases has been confirmed, which brings the total to 597.

Eight people have been released from isolation, for a total of 490.

There have been 118 new negative test results, for a total of 15,034.

One new person has been hospitalized.

