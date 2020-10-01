Chippewa County updates COVID-19 numbers, 13 new positive cases
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Department of Public Health has updated the COVID-19 numbers for the county.
13 new positive cases has been confirmed, which brings the total to 597.
Eight people have been released from isolation, for a total of 490.
There have been 118 new negative test results, for a total of 15,034.
One new person has been hospitalized.
Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.